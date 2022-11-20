NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Let It Burn’

Next week on CBS, we’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 8 — want to know more about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that “Let It Burn” could be full of all sorts of personal and professional challenges for the entirety of the team. This is where we could learn more about Rountree’s past, while also see some stuff with Callen and Kilbride that allows us to further along one of the most important stories of the season.

Below, you can take a look at the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Let It Burn” – NCIS investigates an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp, a naval defense contractor. Also, Rountree connects with an ex and Kilbride gives Callen files on Pembrook, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, we tend to think that we’re in a pretty fascinating spot with this story as a whole. There is no confirmation as of yet of a season 15, and we wonder if that puts pressure on the writers to tie up a number of loose ends. We know that there are still a number of them out there. We know, for example, that Hetty is still out there somewhere, and we tend to think that the producers want to bring Linda Hunt back at some point. This is really just a matter of when we’re going to have a chance to see her turn up.

From here, it’s also important to note that the Callen – Anna wedding is also coming up at some point. We’ve seen the characters start to plan it and because of that, we’re reasonably confident we’ll see the ceremony happen by the end of the season.

