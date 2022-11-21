Why is Len Goodman leaving Dancing with the Stars on Disney+?

Why is Len Goodman leaving Dancing with the Stars following tonight’s season 31 finale? Last week, the longtime judge confirmed that he will be departing his post, and there’s still something very sad about the idea. Len is a true original and amidst a lot of the changes that we’ve seen to the ballroom competition over the years, the panel has served as a constant. While Len has been gone here and there from the series, in the end he always came back. That won’t be the case moving forward.

In breaking down the reason why he has decided to depart, it’s really not that complicated. The 78-year old dancer and coach is based primarily out of the UK, and he has reached a point in his life where he wants to be a little more centralized in one place. He clearly loves doing this show — heck, there was a time in which he was traveling back and forth every week to do this show and its British counterpart Strictly Come Dancing. Now, he’ll just have an opportunity to spend more time pursuing some other interests. (Of course, we do think he’ll be talking ballroom in some shape or form to anyone who will listen; it is a huge part of his DNA.)

We’re not sure that there’s going to be any true replacement to Len out there. Dancing with the Stars is a huge part of his DNA and vice-versa. He brought so much credibility to the show and an old-school understanding of what every single dance is. It remains to be seen if Disney+ will simply move forward with three judges or bring someone else in; we’ve seen them alternate between three and four-person panels in the past.

For now, let’s just hope that Len has a proper tribute; while he has been jokingly referred to as a curmudgeon here and there in the past, we do get the sense that everyone on the show loves him and recognizes his value to this world.

Related – A famous pro dancer is also going to be leaving Dancing with the Stars following the finale

Are you going to miss Len Goodman on Dancing with the Stars?

Do you have any favorite moments of him over the years? Share in the comments below! Also, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







