The Walking Dead season 12: Why isn’t it happening at AMC?

Even though tonight marks the series finale for The Walking Dead, this isn’t going to stop us from discussing a season 12. Why aren’t we getting that?

We know that there are going to be some out there who make the argument that this show could go on forever, even if there was an end point to the Robert Kirkman comics. Once upon a time, this show was a gigantic game-changer for cable, and it still remains rather popular.

Yet, all things do come to an end. The Walking Dead is not a cheap show to make and eleven seasons in, it also isn’t the ratings monster it once was. Tonight’s finale is going to give you closure on a number of big stories, and we tend to think it’s going to be emotional for that very reason.

Now that we’ve said all of this, in a lot of ways we are going to be getting a season 12 down the road. It’s just not going to happen in the way that you would actually imagine. Instead, we’re going to be seeing a series of spin-offs, including one about Daryl, one about Maggie & Negan, and then also that Rick Grimes limited series. Who knows? You could see other familiar faces here and there, as well. The world is not ending, but it is splintering off. We tend to imagine these shows will have smaller casts and with that, alleviate the challenges of the later seasons of the main show.

As excited as we may be for what the future holds, it doesn’t change how emotional the send-off is for the big show itself. There are, after all, going to be a lot of people we never see again after this point.

