Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We know that there was a hiatus last week on the network, so is Nathan Fillion and the cast back in action?

Of course, we’d love nothing more than to deliver some great news about the show’s return tonight … but we don’t have it. Once again The Rookie is MIA, and it is also going to be this way next week, as well. The plan for now is for season 5 to return on Sunday, December 4, and there is something more to be excited about within that! We are going to get a two-hour event starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and this could help to tie up at least a few things before we see the show go on a holiday break.

If you want to get a few more details now all about what we could see, all you have to do is look below…

Season 5 episode 8, “The Collar” – Officers John Nolan and Celina Juarez are in a race against time to stop the source of an explosive rampage on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 4 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 5 episode 9, “Take Back” – Officer John Nolan and the team investigate the unexpected death of a suspect in police custody. Their search also uncovers a very delicate loose end that could jeopardize Officer Celina Juarez’s career. Meanwhile, Sergeant Grey and his wife, Luna, go to New York to visit their daughter, Dominique, only to realize she never made it home from the night before on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What’s also worth noting…

When The Rookie returns to ABC in the new year, it will be on a new night in Tuesdays. Not only that, but it will be paired with its spin-off in The Rookie: Feds.

