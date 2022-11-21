Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: Where is Jimmy, Jefferson White?

We’re now three episodes into Yellowstone season 5, and the time is absolutely right to raise the following question: Where is Jimmy Hurdstram? What in the world is going on with the character at this point?

In one way, you can argue that it makes all the sense in the world that Jimmy would be gone given that he and Emily opted to leave the ranch at the end of season 4 and go back to 6666 in Texas. We also know that there’s a spin-off about that ranch planned.

Yet, where things get a little more confusing here comes via the fact that Jefferson White is still supposedly a part of this season. Also, Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily) was already promoted to series regular. We’ve seen so much evidence at this point that we’re going to be seeing more of the two, so we have to wonder both when and how they are going to show up.

By not having these characters within at least the first three episodes of season 5, what Taylor Sheridan is at least demonstrating is a good bit of restraint, and also some commitment to the stories that he’s already told. He probably recognizes that if Jimmy just suddenly popped back into town after saying he was leaving, it wouldn’t feel realistic. There has to be an absence for us to miss the guy; that way, things are so much more meaningful whenever he does turn up down the road.

One thing we are the most curious about right now is simply a matter of White’s schedule, given that in addition to this show, he also has a sizable arc recently over on Chicago PD as Sean O’Neal, a very different sort of guy than Jimmy. How has he been able to balance both of these things out?

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to Jimmy as we move further into Yellowstone season 5?

