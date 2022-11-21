Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The aftermath for Beth

As we try to prepare ourselves for Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 on the Paramount Network next week, we will be entering new territory for Beth Dutton. After all, she could find herself behind bars!

This upcoming episode carries with it a series of interesting challenges. For Beth, she has to figure out how she’s going to remove herself from what is a particularly tough situation, and one that she caused thanks to the bar fight. It could also trickle over to John, who will be judged by his kids — regardless of if that is fair or not. It’s just something that happens in politics.

The craziest thing about Beth’s arrest is that it’s coming right after one of her biggest victories yet in the battle against Market Equities. Remember that she just found a way to ensure that they were screwed over even more, and now, they’ll probably exploit her arrest to get an upper hand somehow. Who knows what Jamie will do, as well — remember, Sarah seems to be doing whatever she can to manipulate him!

Unfortunately, the folks over at Paramount are not exactly handing over a ton of news on episode 4 as of right now — early indications suggest that it will run for an hour and fifteen minutes, but there is no promo or additional news at the time of this writing. Let’s just hope that you are the patient type, even though it’s hard to be with the show sometimes.

What else we need right now

That’s pretty simple: More big stories for the Bunkhouse! We’ve had some fun moments with them so far, but we’d like a larger arc, especially for characters like Colby and Teeter who really haven’t had that much to do so far this season.

