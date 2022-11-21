Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: Was Beth Dutton arrested?

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 has now come and gone on the Paramount Network, and one thing feels clear already: Taylor Sheridan is not holding back when it comes to big moves this season! Not only that, but it doesn’t matter what character you are talking about.

When it comes to Kelly Reilly and her character of Beth Dutton, we certainly think that there are going to be BIG questions about her future after what we saw tonight. After all, the character was arrested! It came after a massive, totally-bonkers bar fight that she in part initiated after a woman was hitting on Rip. The fact that Beth started this should not come as a shocker to anyone; however, the end result here absolutely is.

After all, Kelly Reilly’s character for much of the series has had this untouchable quality about her, to the extent where she’s been able to do whatever she wants without any real recourse or consequence. It makes her compelling to watch sometimes, but it makes sense that eventually, a Sheriff would come in who didn’t care what her name was or her position in the community. She has to pay.

Do we think that Beth is really going to spend the bulk of the season in prison? Probably not, but there are consequences she’ll be facing here that are totally different from anything we’ve seen from her before. To be specific, this whole storyline could force this character to confront her history with rage. It has defined much of her life and in some ways, understandably so — nonetheless, she has to realize that what works for her does not necessarily work for the rest of the world.

From here on out, one things abundantly clear: Things are going to get crazier than ever, and Beth could be the center of it all.

What did you think about the events of Yellowstone season 5 episode 3?

How do you think Beth gets out of this situation? Let us know below, and also keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

