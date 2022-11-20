Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Where is it at?

We think that today is going to be a gigantic day for those out there eager to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3. Why? It was around one year ago at this same time that season 2 premiered. (The key art above is all the evidence you need of that.)

Admittedly, there was a time a couple of months ago when we would have thought 100% that the Michael Rainey Jr. series would be coming on the air this November. It just made sense, especially since production’s been done for a good while and 50 Cent, per Rainey, has already seen the episodes. yet, there is no premiere date announcement, and Starz hasn’t even said when there is going to be news on the subject.

So what in the world is actually happening here? We should just debunk any and all conspiracy theories that Starz is just torturing us. They have a plan for why they are delaying the season 3 premiere of Ghost, whether it is to stabilize their schedule later on or lessen the time between Power shows in 2023. No matter the reasoning, it’s frustrating since the aforementioned Raising Kanan finale is the only season of this franchise that we’ve had in the past several months. (The latest season of Power Book IV: Force recently wrapped filming, and it is going to be ready to go at some point next year.)

We’ve suggested before that it could be as late as March before we end up seeing Power Book II: Ghost back; while we’d love to have it before, it is better to think about the worst-case scenario right now. Just know that the show is still coming, and we’re hoping that there’s some sort of big promo campaign the network is already thinking about. Our dream scenario is a larger crossover between this show and Force at some point but unfortunately, that is just a dream. We can’t have any hopes of that without actual news. We’re more optimistic that we’ll get some more premiere date news in the next month or two…

