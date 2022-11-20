The Boys season 4 premiere date: What does the cast know?

We feel like there’s also something to talk about in advance of The Boys season 4, and that’s in part due to the community. The Prime Video series, plus the social-media team, have done a good job for a while now of making the fandom into a year-round event. Even though we’re going to be waiting a long time to see new episodes, it thankfully does still feel like there are a few different things to discuss along the way.

For the sake of this article, we do want to look far ahead to whenever new episodes are going to premiere, and also ask what we tend to believe is a super-important question. Just how much does this cast really know about the future?

On some level, we think that it’s easy to believe that the cast and crew are already very-much aware of almost everything when it comes to the future of the series, largely because they are the people putting in the hours on set week in and week out. Plus, they’re so close to the executives at the streaming service. They have to know … right?

Well, here’s the thing: Even though filming is currently going on with this upcoming batch of episodes, they don’t know a whole lot more than we do. They’re aware of when they will be done behind the scenes, but they can’t control post-production, editing, or what the Prime Video team wants to do. They can speculate, but they actually don’t know a whole lot more about the future than we do.

Here’s what we can say with some comfort: The Boys should be back by the first half of 2024. Until then, there are other things to look forward to in between the Gen V spin-off and whatever sort of cast teasers we get along the way. We don’t think this show will keep us hanging at all…

