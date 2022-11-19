Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale: Are Brandon and Serene engaged?

With the finale for Bachelor in Paradise 8 airing in just a couple of days on ABC, now seems like the right time to talk Brandon and Serene.

Are these two engaged? Well, when you look at everyone who is currently on the show, they are far and away the two most likely to leave the beach on the road to a happily ever after. They’ve been coupled up almost from the start, and they’re just a couple that on paper makes a TON of sense. They’re both kind, mild-mannered, and seem to also check off everything that the other has been looking for. They also actually seem to be there for a relationship and not to just get a ton of TV time.

Of course, we can’t say anything with 100% confirmation within this article, but it is easy to have confidence in at least a few different things. Take, for starters, that there will be a proposal in the finale, and possibly even two. The previews that we’ve seen so far tend to suggest that. Also, Jesse Palmer seems ready to marry at least one couple on the spot! Do we think that he’s going to do that? Probably not, since we’re sure that the contestants would like to have their friends and family there.

Even if Brandon and Serene don’t tie the knot during this finale event, we actually have a lot of confidence that they could be together long-term. There aren’t any major red flags and in general, they are each going to have a great support system. Heck, the show itself could even be part of that! We know that this franchise loves nothing more than bringing back couples and proving that this process, despite all of its messiness, can actually work sometimes.

Related – Take a look at our other finale coverage for Bachelor in Paradise, including some of the drama we are prepared to see

Do you think that Brandon and Serene are going to be engaged following Bachelor in Paradise 8?

Let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







