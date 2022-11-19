YOU season 4 trailer: Can we expect a release soon?

Some of you out there may know already that we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see YOU season 4 arrive on Netflix.

Let’s start things off with the following, just in case you have not heard: The plan at the moment is for the Penn Badgley series to return on Friday, February 10 with the first half of the season. The second half, meanwhile, will come one month later. This is a way to clearly keep people talking about the show for a while, which personally, we don’t really mind. (Think about it this way: Often, you watch a season of a show like this and then it completely vanishes from your mind days later.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU discussions!

Because we are inching closer to this start date, we do think there are plenty of reasons to expect more insight within the near future. That could include a trailer, which has a lot to dive into. Remember that at the end of season 3 Joe Goldberg went overseas in search of his latest obsession in Marienne. He ended that chapter of the story in Paris, but season 4 will be set primarily in the UK. He will have a new cover and, once more, will try to live a double life. This is a character who is probably never going to be happy unless he faces who he truly is, but we’re not sure that he’s capable of that. We’ve seen zero evidence over the course of the series’ run.

When do we think that trailer will come out?

Likely in December or early January. Netflix tends to start pushing their shows heavily around a month to a month and a half before the premiere date. YOU is one of their more popular shows, so absolutely they have a good reason to hit this hard.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to YOU, including details on what the future could hold

What do you want to see included within a YOU season 4 trailer when Netflix releases it?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







