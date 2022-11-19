Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6: Did Danny, Jamie mend fences?

Tonight, CBS offered up a story in Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 that was actually shocking for a few different reasons.

Take, for starters, Danny not sticking around for Eddie’s cake, or what we ended up seeing between Danny and Jamie. Sure, we’ve seen the two brothers butt head a number of times over the years, but this? Let’s just say this felt different for a few different reasons. Take Danny telling his brother that he wasn’t fit to be a Reagan or be a good cop. Or, him storming out of family dinner rather than talk about the problem.

There were two issues at the heart of this story for Donnie Wahlberg’s character. Take, first and foremost, the fact that Jamie’s work as a field intelligence sergeant was getting in the way of what he thought was the right thing. Also (and perhaps subconsciously), the people impacted by this case reminded Danny of what happened to Linda way back when. He didn’t want to admit that there were similarities there, but there were.

Because this show is largely a procedural that does have to tell a new story almost every week, we of course assumed that at some point, these two guys would bury the hatchet. How that happened was a little bit of a surprise, as it was out in the field. Also, we saw Jamie basically help to save Danny’s life. This allowed the two to better understand where the other was coming from.

Was this a little more than a brotherly spat? Absolutely, but they’ll get better over time. (We should point out that Jamie also got Danny his favorite pizza, and that is the Reagan family version of the olive branch. That’s gotta be a start…)

