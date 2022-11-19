Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date: What is The CW doing?

If you are like us, then you are desperately seeking a Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date over at The CW. How can you not be? At this point last year, we knew when Tyler Hoechlin and the cast were coming back. There wasn’t any drama at all!

Unfortunately, this time around there’s drama in more ways than we can possibly describe. So where do we even begin?

First and foremost, remember that The CW has new ownership in Nexstar Media Group. These are not people who have any prior relationship with Superman & Lois or any other series that is on the schedule. They don’t have some built-in nostalgia or emotional connection. They don’t have to announce things the same way the old regime did and clearly, that includes them not being in a hurry to share any midseason premiere dates. Rest assured that Superman & Lois is still coming but whether it is winter or spring remains to be seen. It could be December at this point before more dates are announced, and we don’t want to have any elevated sort of expectations.

Also, there’s more drama around whether or not season 3 will be the end. Nexstar is scrapping a lot of their programming and, beyond just that, we’ve got questions about whether Warner Bros. or DC Comics, who have new leadership of their own, are going to allow this show to keep existing. All of this is super-frustrating given that Superman & Lois has shown itself to be one of the best stories about these characters in quite some time. It is stellar, and it’s become a victim of airing on the wrong network at the wrong time.

At this point, we’re all at the mercy of what The CW wants to do; fingers crossed, we get more news before too long.

When do you think we are actually going to see Superman & Lois season 3 premiere?

What do you think The CW is waiting for? Let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to stay put for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!








