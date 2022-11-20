SEAL Team season 7: Is it renewed or canceled at Paramount+?

As we prepare for the season 6 finale tonight on Paramount+, we should go ahead and raise the question: Will there be a SEAL Team season 7? Is there a reason to have hope for more?

First things first, we really should just start by noting where things are at present: The streaming service has yet to announce anything when it comes to the long-term future. We personally would like for there to be more, but it’s going to come down to streaming numbers and revenue — things that are never released publicly.

Are we at least hopeful that there could be another season down the road? Sure, and there are at least some reasons to think that it will happen. For starters, this is one of the most high-profile originals that Paramount+ has, and that’s without even considering the fact that it generates a lot of subscribers who are dedicated to it.

Once upon a time, it also appeared as though there was going to be a movie coming up at some point — however, we’ve heard little on that sense. When we recently interviewed showrunner Spencer Hudnut, he made it clear that he didn’t really know any more than all of us on the outside.

Provided a renewal happens, when could new episodes premiere?

Our feeling is that we would see it start in fall 2023, in a relatively similar window to what we saw from season 6. We don’t quite think that this is the sort of show that needs to shake up their release structure in the slightest. What they do already very-much works, so why deviate from that.

Hopefully, Paramount+ will just go ahead and announce some good news by the end of the year. That way, Hudnut and the rest of the writers can get to work on figuring out the future.

Related – Be sure to see some other coverage on the big SEAL Team finale event

Do you think we’re going to get a SEAL Team season 7 renewal on Paramount+ in the near future?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stay here at the site for the rest of this hiatus, or until a decision is made. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







