The Blacklist season 10: When will we see episode details?

The Blacklist season 10 is going to be coming to NBC on February 26, and of course there is a LOT to think about here! We already know the basic premise of the story, as you are going to see Raymond Reddington square off against some of his former foes. Marvin Gerard handed over the blacklist to Wujing from season 1, and now he is free to recruit anyone and everyone he could possibly want.

So what that being the overall idea behind the story, let’s go ahead and ask the following: When are we getting specifics? How long will the network make us wait for some more of the good stuff?

The first thing that we really should remind everyone of at the moment is rather simple: NBC hasn’t exactly promoted this show to the ends of the earth as of late. They barely had any promos at all for season 9, and they’ve basically abandoned their dedicated Twitter account for it. With all of that in mind, we find it hard to believe that we’re going to get some influx of further insight on the show over the course of the next month or two.

At the moment, we’re at least hoping to get the premiere title and/or an official synopsis in late January or early February. Would it be wonderful if some more news surfaced before then? 1000% yes, but we’ve also learned not to get our hopes up too high. We’re sure that the writers will want to surprise us to a certain extent, but wouldn’t it be nice to have a reasonable sense of what the shape of the story will be? On the surface, one of the most exciting things right now is that Reddington knows almost nothing about what Marvin has done. That means that Wujing and any other criminal who gets involved will be even more formidable; after all, they have the upper hand! You don’t get that on Raymond all that often…

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10?

Do you have any bold predictions for the first few episodes? Share below, and of course keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

