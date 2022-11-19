NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 7 spoilers: Deeks’ challenge

For those who have not heard as of yet, NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 7 is coming to CBS this weekend — so what can you expect to see?

Well, let’s start off this preview for “Survival of the Fittest” by talking about things away from the job. For Marty Deeks, he has quite the challenge on his hands and, ironically, it has nothing to do with the mission. Instead, it has a little something to do with Rosa coming down with an illness.

Over the course of this episode, you’re going to see Eric Christian Olsen’s character struggle to take care of a few different things at once. For starters, he’s got a pretty darn demanding job. Meanwhile, he’s also getting used to being a parent, and that’s without even thinking about the fact that his mom has just moved closer. That comes with its own fair share of problems; none of them may be serious, but we like that this show still tackles some of the small-scale stuff.

As for the story this week with high, potentially world-altering stakes, let’s just say that a genetic weapon could be on the loose, and it’s going to be up to the team to retrieve it before anyone gets hurt or dies. This is what the title here is most likely referring to. This whole case is another reminder that NCIS: LA, for whatever reason, tends to have the cases that are the most global in scope out of any on the franchise. For the flagship show specifically, we tend to see things that are a little more of the whodunnit variety. (Remember that all three NCIS teams will be coming together for a crossover event in January.)

To get some more sneak peeks for episode 7, go ahead and visit the link here.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on NCIS: Los Angeles, including the chances of a Kessler return

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 7 on CBS?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for additional information through the rest of the season. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







