House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Why budget matters

If you are excited to see House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO, there’s a chance you know already that you’re in for a pretty long wait.

So what do we know so far? It’s pretty simple. The writers are already at work trying to make new episodes as awesome as possible, but there is no public start date for production. Because of that, it’s even more clear that there is no premiere date … and there won’t be for some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Whether directly or indirectly, we know that there are a wide array of factors that will come into play for when the series returns to the air, and one of the big ones is all about money. Or, to be specific, the ton of money that the premium-cable network is spending in order to ensure that the show remains just as epic that we’ve seen over the past few years.

Of course, there is a flip side to the amount of money that HBO is pouring into the show: The long wait that is going to come as a result of it. If you think back to the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, they were able to turn around ten episodes in more or less a year. That was before the global health crisis added additional protocols, and also before the price tag started to rise. The amount of special effects required for House of the Dragon at this point almost make it impossible to get episodes turned around quickly.

As of right now…

Our expectation is that spring 2024 is the earliest we’ll see new episodes. Of course, we’d love it before then, but we are trying to be realistic with our expectations.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon, including a talk about filming

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

When do you think it will premiere? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







