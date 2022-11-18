Succession season 4 premiere date: The scale of the story

As you get prepared for Succession season 4, it goes without saying that there is a lot of great stuff to be excited about, both in terms of when it airs and also what the story will be.

So what should we dive into here first? How about the specific story that the network is bringing to the table. If you haven’t seen the official logline yet, you can check that out below:

“In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The fact that season 4 is ten episodes, a larger order than season 3, indicates the scale that creator Jesse Armstrong is going for moving forward. We’re getting set for a series that is bigger and bolder than ever before! There are international stakes with Waystar Royco and Lukas, and there are also great personal stakes for Shiv, Kendall, and Roman. They all have to find their way in the world separate from their father, and we tend to think that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing for any of them.

As for that premiere date…

The ten episodes probably do make it so that production will take a little longer than season 3, depending of course on how much filming is being done outside of the New York home base. (Remember that there have been rumors about production in Norway.)

HBO has already confirmed “spring,” but that could mean anywhere from March until May. The scope of the show, plus the schedule already confirmed at the network for other shows, make us feel like late March is the absolute earliest we could see it.

Where do you think the story is going to go on Succession season 4 when it eventually premieres?

