Survivor 43 episode 10 spoilers: Who is in jeopardy?

For those of you who are excited to see Survivor 43 episode 10 on CBS next week, there is a lot to prepare yourselves for from top to bottom!

Where should we begin? Well, remember that there are a ton of idols and advantages still in play. At some point, a lot of those are going to burst out into the open and cause some chaos. If one thing is used, some other things 100% could, as well. This is a part of the game where you have to prepare for everything.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, it feels relatively clear that Jesse is in the driver’s seat of the game. He’s got people who are loyal to him, plus power that he can implement at any point. Yet, there are a lot of smart people left in the game — Cassidy has shown to be a fighter, Owen’s catching his stride, and Karla has shown herself to be an exceptional social player. Immunity will be important in episode 10, but it’s far from the only thing that will stand out when the dust actually settles.

For more, go ahead and check out the full synopsis from this episode below:

“Get That Money, Baby” – The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge that will earn them a night in the sanctuary and a letter from home. Also, one castaway will have to build their house of cards high enough to win immunity, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Here’s the funny thing about this reward challenge: We wouldn’t want to win it. The last thing that we’d want so late in the game is to be somewhere that isolates us from the bulk of the players. Also, those not on the reward could easily end up being resentful. They’ll bind themselves together based on that.

