Chicago Med season 8 spoilers: Colin Donnell open to return

On the next new episode of Chicago Med this December, we know that we’re going to be saying goodbye to a longtime cast member in Brian Tee. Following that, is there a chance that a former cast member in Colin Donnell could come back? Let’s just say that the door is not entirely closed on the idea.

In a new interview with TVLine promoting his upcoming Peacock series Irreverent, the actor (who played Connor Rhodes) made it clear that in the right situation, he’d be happy to make a return visit to the hospital:

“I loved my time on Chicago Med, and I loved Andy and Diane … I loved our crew so much, the cast was so wonderful, and I know they’ve had a lot of comings and goings since I’ve left myself. But yeah, why ever close a door?

“I had such a great time, and I have such a fondness not only for the whole universe of the Chicago shows, but I love the city of Chicago itself so much. If it ever came a knockin’, let’s see if the schedules work out. It’d be fun to revisit that guy.”

Do we want to see this happen?

A million percent yes, and for so many reasons. For starters, Connor’s exit was so sudden and messy, and we’d love to get a sense that he is thriving somewhere. Also, remember this: We’ve seen a lot of people exit this show over the years. Because of that, we tend to think that it’s important to get whatever nostalgia with these characters that we can. This is a great opportunity to do that, especially if there was a way to make a return happen during a prominent February or May sweeps period. (February probably won’t happen, as plans are likely set in stone for that.)

Do you want to see Colin Donnell return to Chicago Med at some point down the road?

