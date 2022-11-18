Doctor Who season 14: Meet new companion Ruby Sunday

Though we may be a long ways away from seeing Doctor Who back on television, there is some fantastic news to report today. We officially have a new companion in Ruby Sunday!

In a statement today, the folks at BBC released a statement confirming that Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson is going to be playing the aforementioned part. She joins a fantastic legion of performers who have taken on the companion title in the past, and will be working alongside new star Ncuti Gatwa. While details about the long-term plan here are a little bit hazy, there are a few things we do know already. Gatwa will debut at some point during the three-part 60th anniversary event. Following that, a formal season 14 could air at some point in 2024. A specific debut episode for Gibson remains unclear, but it’s also worth noting that after many years on BBC America, Disney+ will be the exclusive stateside home for Doctor Who moving forward and all over the globe. (The one exception is the UK, where the series will air on BBC One.)

In a statement, here is some of what Gibson had to say:

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Gatwa enthusiastically added the following:

“Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Finally, here is a comment from incoming (and returning) showrunner Russell T. Davies:

“It’s the great honor of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever, and a wonderful actor … As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns, and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

