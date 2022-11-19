Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Off until summer?

Just how long could we be waiting to see Power Book IV: Force season 2? Absolutely, this is a question on our mind, and it’s also something we’re concerned about for many reasons.

First and foremost, remember this: Continuity is incredibly important for any show, especially one fairly early on in its run. We don’t think Force having an incredibly-long hiatus benefits anyone and yet, this could be what we are looking at here for a number of different reasons.

We should go ahead and note that Joseph Sikora series only recently wrapped up production, and this in itself is a signal that we are probably a few months away from it coming back on the air. After all, it takes time to edit together a batch of episodes in post-production, and we’re going to have to allow for a certain element of patience there.

Beyond that, meanwhile, just look at Starz’s schedule for a moment — BMF premieres in January, and there are certainly plenty of rumors out there that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 won’t be back until March / the spring. After all, the cast doesn’t even know yet when it’s coming on the air!

In general, we’ve seen the premium-cable network be careful when it comes to scheduling their 50 Cent shows, mostly in that they don’t really like having them on the air at the same time. That’s not so helpful to them when it comes to retaining subscribers. They want to make money! This is one of the reasons why Force may not premiere until the late spring or early summer; if Starz wants to avoid airing Power shows simultaneously, it could be the only option.

Of course, it goes without saying that this is not something we actually want; yet, we tend to think it’s better for everyone to have the potential information far in advance.

When do you think we’re actually going to get a Power Book Force season 2 premiere date at Starz?

Let us know your predictions below! Also, come back for even more insight on the show moving forward. (Photo: Starz.)

