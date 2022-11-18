Magnum PI season 5: Even more Perdita Weeks teases!

As we count down the days until Magnum PI season 5 premieres on NBC, we’ll of course celebrate every single tease that we get. Today, that includes more of the latest from Perdita Weeks!

If you go over to the actress’ Instagram Stories today (remember, these disappear after a short period of time), you can get some pretty fascinating teases about what she is currently up to on set. In particular, she posted several video clips of herself at a massive airfield — what in the world could be going on there?

Now, it does not take that much of an internet detective to note that this show has a close connection to aviation; just remember what TC does for a living. However, he’s a helicopter pilot, and we’re looking here at a series of planes. There’s obviously some sort of big storyline coming that will bring characters to this location, and this almost instantly means something that is action-packed and interesting. Has there ever been a bad action sequence that takes place at an airfield? This is of course, one of those things we tend to think about when we see something like this.

Remember that at this point, the producers are a significant batch of episodes into season 5, and it does seem like filming for this season will carry over in some way to filming for season 6. Production, after all, is slated to go until we get around to March. The fifth season will premiere on February 19, and no decision has been made in regards to the season after the fact.

Is there a case for season 6 to premiere at some point earlier than winter 2023? Let’s just say that this is a story we’re going to be diving into further this weekend … just in case you wanted a big tease in advance here!

