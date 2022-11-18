Hightown season 3 premiere date: What is Starz waiting for?

We know that Hightown season 3 is coming to Starz at some point in the future — that’s something we know with absolute confidence. The series wrapped production months ago, and ever since there’s been a lot done in post-production to get it 100% ready to air.

In a perfect world, we’d probably get to see Monica Raymund and the rest of the cast back in the next month or two, but this is very clearly not a perfect world. Starz’s schedule is pretty packed and if you’re wondering why the network is waiting so long to make an announcement, it has a great bit to do with that.

Need to get a better sense of what we’re talking about here? Then consider this: There are almost no timeslots open for the series this year, and in early 2023 we already know that BMF will be coming back for its second season. There are also multiple other shows still waiting for a premiere date including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Force, and Heels — and all of these have already finished filming for their latest seasons. There’s also the first half of Outlander season 7, though it remains unclear how Starz will want to air some of those episodes.

Right now, Starz just has too many shows for too few spots, and they’re probably waiting to find a place for Hightown that makes the most sense. Provided that we’re going to get a premiere date that will help this show succeed, we’re all for it — this remains one of TV’s best hidden gems, and we’re okay with being patient so long as we’re rewarded with a larger audience for the series on the other side. We know that the story is going to start in a difficult place for Raymund’s Jackie, at least based on how season 2 wrapped up.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Hightown right now

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Hightown season 3, no matter when it comes out?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back around for other scoop. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







