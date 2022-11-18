The Blacklist season 10 episode count confirmed!

Just in case you were concerned that the later premiere date for The Blacklist season 10 would impact the episode count, let’s present a bit of good news now.

According to a report from TVLine, the James Spader drama is going to continue to give you the same number of episodes as we’ve seen in the past: 22. This is of course exciting news, but absolutely, we still have questions as to how they will be delivered.

Let’s talk a little bit in this sense. Because the show will be paired with Magnum PI and Found when it premieres on February 26, there’s not going to be room for there to be a lot of two-hour airings. With that, it opens the door for two different scenarios.

1. Air season 10 deep into the summer – NBC could opt to do this, and potentially change the show’s timeslot once the rest of the in-season shows are over in May. Summer TV is much more lucrative than it used to be, but in general we don’t think the network has high hopes ratings-wise for this show anyway. So much of its money, after all, comes courtesy of streaming.

2. Split the season into halves – The first part could air this winter/spring, and the second half could air in a similar time period in 2024. Note that we don’t want this, but it would enable NBC to effectively have two runs for the show that would conclude in May sweeps each time.

Even though The Blacklist may not be premiering for more than three months, one thing remains clear, we absolutely still have a lot to talk about here. Hopefully, that does not change at any point over the next few weeks. We miss the show so much as-is!

