The White Lotus renewed for season 3 at HBO

It may not come as that huge a surprise, but it’s absolutely news that we welcome: There is more coming with HBO and The White Lotus.

Today, the network confirmed that there will be a season 3 for the hotel dramedy created by Mike White, which was set in Hawaii the first season and Sicily the second. The new batch of episodes will again be set at a White Lotus property somewhere in the world, and will feature a new cast. (It is possible that there is a returning cast member or two, so keep your eyes peeled for that.)

In a statement, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, had to say:

“Reflecting on THE WHITE LOTUS’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

Meanwhile, White added the following:

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on THE WHITE LOTUS.”

As someone who loves the satire and sheer absurdity of The White Lotus, we absolutely hope that there are many more seasons to come down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The White Lotus, including details on this weekend’s new episode

What do you want to see on The White Lotus season 3, and where do you want it to be set?

Share your thoughts and predictions now! Also, come back for some additional updates on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







