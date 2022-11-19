Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve had a nice run of episodes as of late, so wouldn’t it be nice to keep that going for a while?

Of course, we’d like to get something akin to a traditional Thanksgiving episode of the late-night show. After all, we’ve seen some good ones over the years! That’s just not something we’re going to have a chance to see tonight. This is the first in a two-week hiatus, and the plan is to see the show back again with more on Saturday, December 3.

If you haven’t heard much about what lies ahead, here is what we can tell you right now: Keke Palmer is going to be the host of the next episode! We’re fairly convinced that the Nope actress can do just about everything, so she should be more than qualified to come into Studio 8H and kill it. Of course, we’re also well aware of the fact that every host is only as good as the material that surrounds them, so we have to hope that there’s going to be some interesting sketches that allow her the chance to do a wide array of stuff. We think she’ll be game for whatever is thrown at her.

While there isn’t much of anything official when it comes to the shows after Keke’s, we tend to think that there will be one or two more episodes before we get to Christmas. One of the things that SNL has traditionally done a good job at over the years is making the holiday season as special as humanly possible. There have been some classic Christmas sketches and performances and we tend to think this year will be no exception. Hopefully, the last show of the calendar year will either be an alumni or someone else who comes in and delivers the goods. We’ll just have to wait and see…

Related – Check out some more news on Saturday Night Live right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Once you do that, come back for other insight that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







