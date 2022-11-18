American Horror Story season 12: When could we learn more?

American Horror Story season 12 is coming to FX at some point down the road, and of course we’re excited to see it on the air!

Unfortunately, the reality at the moment is that we’re going to be waiting for a LONG time to get further details. If there is a show known for its secrecy, it’s this one. Remember that we only got a premiere date a handful of weeks before the premiere, and we also didn’t learn much of anything about the story until it actually aired. This is a series that likes its secrets, and it can be rather predictable with that in mind.

If we are lucky, we would say that we will be getting some more news on season 12 in the summer. This is when we do tend to get some other insight on seasons that are announced far in advance. Even if we don’t get a theme, can we at least get an official cast? We wouldn’t mind seeing a few of the newcomers for NYC again, as this season proved to feature some fantastic performances from top to bottom.

The worst-case scenario, however, is that we’re stuck waiting until the middle of the fall. We’re predicting that this season will be airing in October, mostly because this is what makes the most sense for FX. What we’re a bit more curious to learn is whether the network will shift back to a once-a-week schedule, or do something rather similar to what we saw in NYC. We do like that the franchise is doing new things, but at the same time, wouldn’t it be nice to see it get more mainstream attention? Season 11 has to be the most under-the-radar batch of episodes we’ve had for this franchise.

