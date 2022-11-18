Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: One potential idea

What in the world is Starz planning when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date? It’s clear at this point it is one of TV’s great mysteries.

If you missed our story yesterday, let’s go ahead and make one thing rather clear: Not even the cast knows when the show is coming back. This could be all up to the powers-that-be at the network to decide, and they are going to do it based on what makes sense in the bigger, broader picture. It’s fair to say that sometimes, us on the outside aren’t in agreement with what they tend to think said bigger picture is.

Even if we were to be overly optimistic within this piece, we still couldn’t promise new episodes this year. It just doesn’t seem like there’s a chance of that happening. January is the very earliest we could see the show back and at this point, even that feels unlikely. Remember that BMF has already been announced at this point, and nobody has said much of anything about Ghost for the time being.

In the past, we’ve said that a realistic outcome here could be seeing Ghost premiere in March, following the end of the aforementioned BMF. For the sake of this piece, though, why not think a little outside the box? Why not air the finale of BMF and the premiere of Ghost season 3 on the same night?

If there is one big reason why the network would want to do this, it’s pretty simple: Retaining an audience. It is possible there are some BMF viewers who haven’t seen Ghost, or are on the fence about whether or not to keep watching. If you can link the two shows up, even for a week, you raise the chances that some people will stick around. At this point, you gotta consider that if you’re Starz! We know that you don’t want to air the two at the same time so that you can maximize your subscriber revenue, but having the two cross over with each other for just one week would not be the worst thing in the world.

Hopefully, Starz will just announce something soon … and make life a little easier on us all.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at Starz?

