SWAT season 6 episode 7 return date for Shemar Moore, cast

Following what you see on CBS today, doesn’t it make some sense to want the SWAT season 6 episode 7 return date? Is a hiatus coming?

Given that next week is Black Friday, of course it makes a certain degree of sense to expect some sort of break in the action. That is 100% going to happen. There will not be a new episode on November 25, but one is currently set for Friday, December 2.

What do we know about it at the time of this writing? Unfortunately, not all that much other than that the title here is “Sequel.” That’s a pretty bizarre name, no? Maybe it’s tied to some other episode; or, there’s something related to a case that feels like a direct follow-up to something that we’ve seen from Hondo and the rest of the team in the past. This is one of those shows where the titles tend to be a little more clear once you actually see the episodes; we just wish we had a chance to get a little more clarity before then.

The next question that we figure a lot of people would have is rather simple: Is this going to be the final episode of the calendar year? Based on the information we’ve got at present, it’s not. There will be another installment on December 9, and it is one that carries with it the title of “Guacaine.” As for what in the world that means, your guess is ultimately as good as ours.

Just a quick reminder…

If you love this show, be sure to watch it live, or instruct your friends to do the same! While we remain reasonably optimistic about the show’s season 7 chances, we’ve also seen enough TV over the years to know not to take anything for granted. Anything can happen at any given time…

