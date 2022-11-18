Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 return date for Tom Selleck, cast

After what you see tonight on CBS, it of course makes sense to want a Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 return date. How could you not? This is a show that tends to produce a LOT of episodes every year, and we’re still just scratching the surface of what will be coming up.

Now that we have said a lot of that, we should go ahead and share some of the bad news. Because of Black Friday, there is no new installment of the series next week. Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast will be coming back for new episodes on Friday, December 2, and we know already that the first story back is titled “Heroes.” We suppose that on some level, that gives you a sense of what could be coming thematically. Yet, as is often the case with Blue Bloods, there is probably more going on here than first meets the eye.

So is this the last episode of the calendar year? Let’s go ahead and share the good news on that front: It’s not. There will be another episode coming on December 9 titled “Poetic Justice,” and we tend to believe that this will be the final one for 2022. This show, like so many others, does tend to take a pretty long hiatus for Christmas and New Year’s Day. They don’t want to lose viewers who are off doing other things! Also, they recognize that there will be opportunities to come back and air episodes early on in January.

Even without sharing more specifics here, you probably have a good sense of what’s coming up here already. Think in terms of some notable cases for some of the Reagans, including of course some large-scale dilemma for Frank that could put the future of the NYPD in jeopardy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

