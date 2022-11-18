House of the Dragon season 2: When will filming begin?

We know that House of the Dragon season 2 is going to be coming at some point down the road to HBO; unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a while. Early estimates suggest that it could be winter or spring 2024, and that is a harsh reality that we are preparing ourselves for in advance.

Before we get any further here, though, there is another question we have to actively think about: When is production actually going to begin? That’s an important step in the process of getting the series back, and we know that it’s also going to take a lot of time to get these episodes in the can.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now, this is where we wish we had more specifics. For the time being, the folks at HBO have not confirmed a start date for season 2 production. We’re hoping that this will change over the next several weeks, but productions tend to be rather secretive — we have to go ahead and be aware of that.

The only period of time that we’ve heard mentioned when it comes to filming is early 2023. Given when season 2 was first announced, this feels about right. The writers and producers are currently working on the story and within a few months, things should be solid enough for the cast and crew to get to work.

Would it be nice to get a lot of news during filming?

Without a doubt! However, we don’t expect it. We’re talking about HBO here, and this is a network rather notorious for keeping its cards close to the vest. Unless they have a very specific reason to reveal information, they often choose not to. They know that people are going to check out the show regardless.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 2, and do you have a dream premiere date?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! We’ll have some other news on the series soon enough. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







