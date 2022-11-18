Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, back with season 1 episode 6?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? After a hiatus last week, can you expect to see the series back on the air? There is a lot to get into here!

First things first, though, let’s kick things off with a bit of good news: You ARE going to see a new episode tonight! Thankfully, this is a pretty short break and on season 1 episode 7 tonight, you’re going to see Bode and Jake do everything in their power to focus on the job. Of course, in order to do that, they’ll have to get past a certain degree of stuff from their past.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis for this episode below:

“Like Old Times” – After a hiker falls from a steep cliff, Bode and Jake put aside their differences to make a daring rescue. Also, Sharon reveals devastating news to Bode, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What the Sharon / Bode storyline is going to do here is offer another little window into who these characters are now, but also more of who they have been in the past. Each of these are important in their own way, especially since this is a bond that won’t be fully realized for quite some time. It’s going to take a good while for them to work through some things, though we imagine that Sharon’s health crisis could be one of those life events that brings the two closer a little bit faster than we would have seen otherwise.

Remember that on the other side of this episode, we are going to unfortunately see another hiatus; the series will be off for Thanksgiving week, and we will have to wait until December to fully see what is on the other side.

