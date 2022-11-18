BMF season 2 premiere date: What can we assume?

If you are excited to see BMF season 2 on Starz down the road, you most likely know you’re far from alone. This is a show with a lot of hype behind it, and it also happens to be one that has a sister series currently on the air in the form of The BMF Documentary.

The fact alone that there is a documentary out there just shows further how popular this show is, and then also how much Starz will prioritize it when we get around to early next year. It’s already been confirmed that it will be back at some point in January; it’s just a matter of when.

Could we see the network specify a date super-soon? We’d absolutely love that, but based on what they’re doing so far (and what they haven’t released to date), it’s our personal feeling that we may not get something more until the documentary either ends or is about to. For whatever reason, they clearly seem to think that this is their best option. They may think that announcing a specific date now may cut off attention from the docuseries, and they want it to be more firmly planted on it for the time being.

If there is one advantage to us having to wait so long for a premiere date, it is probably this: The opportunity to get a full trailer alongside it. We’re going to have a chance to get a lot of content all at once and of course, we like the idea of that! Starz is going to have to do a pretty quick turnaround when it comes to how they promote these new episodes, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they are ready to go all-out to make this next chapter of the show a hit. We know the cast and story will 100% be there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on BMF right now

Is there anything you are most excited to see when it comes to BMF season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







