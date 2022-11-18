Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Sydney Sweeney talks filming

We’d love to sit here and do a deep-dive on specific premiere dates for Euphoria season 3 but before we can do even that, there’s another question that must be figured out: When filming is actually going to begin. This is the sort of super-ambitious show that takes a good bit of time to make, and that’s before you even get into editing or any of the other post-production stuff that is done after the fact.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have a ton of confidence that new episodes are going to be filming before we get to the end of the year. However, we do think that there’s going to be a chance to see cameras rolling pretty early on in 2023.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie on the show) made it clear that the HBO show will be up on her schedule before she starts work on a new version of Barbarella. She said that season 3 will be starting “soon,” but couldn’t offer up more specifics beyond that. We know that she and Zendaya both have been working on film projects this fall, and we tend to think that they will continue to balance this show with some other work however long that it lasts.

When you think about the general success of Euphoria right now, one of the greatest things about it is how it can facilitate everything else that the cast and crew have going on. What better springboard or magnet for publicity is there? This show has already proven itself to be one of the most popular in all of premium cable.

While it will likely be many months before we get a season 3 premiere date, we’re still angling for early 2023. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that this happens.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Euphoria season 3 and what the future holds right now

What are you most hoping for when it comes to Euphoria season 3 at HBO?

Of course, let us know your early predictions for Cassie and some other characters below! (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







