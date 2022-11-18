Leopard Skin season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Peacock?

Following its big debut today over on Peacock, can you have hope for a Leopard Skin season 2 renewal? Or, are the eight episodes of this Telemundo co-production going to be it?

While you may not have heard all that much about this show as of yet, the streaming service could have a darkhorse hit on their hands. We’re talking here about a dramatic, intense, escapist, and all out crazy eight-episode thriller with a great cast including Carla Gugino, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Philip Winchester. The episodes are all pretty short, so you could easily get through the entire first season in the span of just one night. It’s also well-worth watching if you want to see some sandy beaches and crystal-blue water.

As for whether or not the show could come back after the fact, we don’t want to spoil anything when it comes to the story — we do think these eight episodes are meant to stand on their own, but absolutely you could find a way to do something else within this world. You may not get all of the same actors back, but we absolutely do think that there’s still potential here from top to bottom. A decision on season 2 will most likely come down to demand — how many viewers check out season 1, coupled with how much the show costs and what the individual needs of Peacock are. They also just need to find ways to boost discovery beyond people who already have their service, and while that’s not the easiest thing in the world to do, you have to figure it out.

Let’s assume now that there is a Leopard Skin season 2 coming to the service down the road — when could it come out? We’re in an era where TV shows take more than a year to make, so we don’t have much hope that we’d see it before either late 2023 or early 2024.

If you enjoy season 1, we just suggest that you tell your friends to check it out!

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Leopard Skin season 2, provided that one gets ordered?

