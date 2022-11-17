1899 season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big launch of season 1 over on Netflix today, can you anticipate a 1899 season 2 down the road? It goes without saying, but we’re 100% sure that there is going to be some sort of demand here.

The first order of business is noting why there is so much buzz around the German-language thriller in the first place. It comes from the creative team of Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who already have one big-time hit on their resume already in Dark. It makes all of the sense in the world that the streaming service would want to keep 1899 going just on the basis of potential and word-of-mouth alone.

Also, remember that Netflix is continuing to build credibility as an international brand. Just remember that Squid Game, Elite, and Money Heist are among the service’s biggest hits in the television world. The more of these gems it find, the better that it is set up for some long-term success.

If there is any reason to exercise caution when it comes to the future of 1899, it comes via Netflix’s reputation for canceling a lot of shows early on in their run. It’s not as notable with some of their international series, but it does happen often. They have a very algorithmic approach to some of their series, where they look at how much a show costs versus how many viewers it has. If they don’t see a lot of people sticking it out through a full season, they are a little bit more likely to cut it and move forward than give it another chance.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: If you love 1899 season 1, spread the word and get other people to watch the whole way through. This is the only way to ensure that there is more coming down the road — and we’ll let you know, of course, if something more is announced over at the link here.

