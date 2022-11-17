Interview with the Vampire season 2: How many episodes is it?

Following the season 1 finale (and that big Armand twist), it makes perfect sense to want Interview with the Vampire season 2 as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we know that we’ll be waiting for some time, and not even the upcoming Mayfair Witches may be enough to satisfy those of you eager for more Louis and Lestat.

So while waiting sucks (vampire pun intended), there is at least one silver lining to this hiatus — the episode count for season 2 is going to be slightly higher than what we got for the first go-around.

According to a new report from Esquire, there are eight episodes coming for Interview with the Vampire season 2, which should help when it comes to diving deeper into the material from the late Anne Rice. There is absolutely a lot of story here to tell at the moment, especially when you think about all that transpired following the end of season 1. We have to learn still what happened with Lestat after Louis opted to not burn his body, and also how Louis and Claudia can move forward from the past in Europe. At some point moving forward Louis meets Armand and becomes so close to him that he feels like they are soul mates. Unfortunately, we can’t even say if Claudia is still alive. (Of course, we’re not out to share any book spoilers here.)

Getting that extra episode for season 2 should help to give us more great character drama, but also potentially set the stage for so much more. Remember that AMC has some huge plans when it comes to a greater world of vampires, witches, and other supernatural beings.

