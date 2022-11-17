Severance season 2 premiere date: Any appetizers?

If you do find yourselves excited and/or hopeful to see good stuff on Severance season 2, consider yourself one of many. The Apple TV+ series has a dedicated audience at this point, and one that is going to be suffering through the next several months waiting for any morsel of news.

Speaking about news, this does feel like the best time to ask the following question: What else is next? Is there anything that, realistically, the streaming service is going to be biding their time to release a lot of other information … mostly because they can. If you are them, you probably recognize at this point that they don’t have to rush anything along. As a matter of fact, there’s no real reason for them to do that at all. The best thing that they can do is focus solely on the story and let us get some info closer to the premiere. We are all patient enough for that … right? Well, we at least like to think that we are.

For those of you who are desperate for at least some sort of appetizer related to the show, here is what we can go ahead and tell you: We would watch it for close to the end of this year or in early 2023. The Golden Globes are going to be more of a spectacle this year, and we tend to think the cast will be nominated. While there’s a chance that we’ll see them involved in a promotional campaign, a few of them could even be at the ceremony itself. That is, of course, provided that this ceremony turns out to be similar to what it once was; there is no real guarantee on that.

To date, there have only been a few show-related announcements since the Emmys: A small in-joke to the show at an Apple Event, the official start of production in October, and then the casting of John Noble, Gwendoline Christie, and some other familiar faces. We do tend to think a few other teases will come out here and there but if you’re Apple, you have no reason to hurry things along.

At the end of the day, the most important thing to remember during this whole process is simple: Season 2 is going to be in production until May. That means it’s completely unrealistic that we would see it before summer.

