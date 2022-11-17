Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Christina Ricci’s ‘wild’ tease

If anyone out there wasn’t excited enough about Yellowjackets season 2 already, let’s go ahead and present a tease for Christina Ricci. The actress plays Misty on the show, and absolutely has to be one of the most memorable people in this world.

Given that the start of season 1 teased the plane-crash survivors eating another human someday, it could be easy to argue that the world couldn’t possibly get crazier. Yet, it does appear as though the creative team will find a way over the coming episodes.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of another show in Wednesday, here is just what Ricci had to say on the matter:

“I can’t really get too much into detail, but I will say the first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping … So it’s even wilder. More crazy, more shocking … and really compelling and fun.”

Don’t take Ricci being at this premiere as a sign that the show is done filming or even is close to it: There is a lot of work to be done. The cast and crew have been at work for a little over two and a half months at this point, and we tend to think that they will stay there until at least February. That’s what some of the earliest of indications have been, at least.

Hopefully, at this point in at least a couple of months, we’ll start to have a slightly clearer sense of when Yellowjackets is actually back on the air. We know that Showtime as a network has to be desperate to get more of it. Given that this is one of the biggest hits that they have, why wouldn’t they?

