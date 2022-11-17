The Amazing Race 34 episode 10 preview: Mega Leg continues

Next week on CBS, you will see The Amazing Race 34 episode 10 and with that, a chance to see the Mega Leg conclude. There are only five teams remaining and by the end of this hour, we will officially be down to four.

Odds are, the remainder of the teams are sticking around in Spain, and the preview for what’s coming up suggests that at least one challenge will force teams to conquer a fear of heights. That will especially terrify Claire, who has a hard time completing what’s in front of her.

Hey, if there’s one thing we’ve learned about The Amazing Race as a franchise through 30+ seasons, it is that they love creating drama all around acrophobia. We’ve seen it at least a hundred times, and it will be there however long the show lasts. The reality is that Claire will almost certainly figure this out, and probably won’t waste that much time. While some of these particular tasks can be scary, they aren’t often as time-consuming as what we saw with the Picasso roadblock during episode 9.

With that roadblock in mind, we do think we’ve got a pretty clear sense of where things stand right now. Marcus & Michael are clearly a ways behind the other teams because of their stumbles with the Picasso painting, and they will have to find a way to catch up moving forward. They do have time, and they may have an advantage in anything physical. They are two of the strongest people left; meanwhile, Emily & Molly are inevitably going to be slower due to injury. They have to run an almost-perfect race to make sure that Marcus & Michael don’t overtake them.

As of right now, we do think that Derek & Claire are the favorites to win based on recent performance — but absolutely there is enough time for that to change.

Related – Get some other information on The Amazing Race 34 right now

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 34 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







