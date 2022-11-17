Law & Order season 22 episode 9 return date over at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, it makes sense to want the Law & Order season 22 episode 9 return date. Why wouldn’t you? We know that the show is going to be off the air for Thanksgiving, but there is more to come this calendar year.

With that in mind, let’s get into specifics: The plan is for the entire Law & Order franchise to return on Thursday, December 8. This is more than likely going to be the final season 22 episode in the calendar year. Is it a little bit weird that these episodes are airing on an island on their own? Sure, but we’ve also seen NBC do this in the past. They clearly seem to believe that these episodes will generate good ratings no matter what is going on across the board. (The important thing to remember right now is that we’re not even at the halfway point of this season as of yet; there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to the rest of the way.)

At the time of this writing, there is no official insight when it comes to season 22 episode 9, but if you’ve watched this show for the better part of two decades, then you have a reasonable sense already of what is going to be coming up next. Somewhere within this hour, we’re going to be seeing a topical case that challenges both the detectives and prosecutors, and there could be some character backstory thrown in here, as well.

If you love the franchise, we tend to think that the next few installments will be extremely important. We’d love to get some sort of renewal news before we get around to the spring, just so that we can all sit back and not worried about the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order, including other insight on what is ahead

Where do you think we are going to see the story go moving into Law & Order season 22 episode 9 on NBC?

Let us know your predictions below, and keep coming back for more updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







