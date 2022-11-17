Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC alongside both SVU and Organized Crime? We know that a hiatus is coming, but is it already here?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news: There is more stuff on the way! We have a series of new episodes coming tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and each one will of course bring a few interesting twists and turns to the proceedings.

For some additional insight all about what you can expect across the board, be sure to check out the synopses for all three shows below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 8, “Chain of Command” – 11/17/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a decorated military veteran is found murdered in his own home, Cosgrove and Shaw work with his daughter to uncover an important clue. Price and Maroun must untangle the stories of other service members connected to the victim to make their case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 8, “A Better Person” – 11/17/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU hunts for a violent suspect who killed a detective’s child. Rollins ponders a potential opportunity. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 8, “Whipping Post” – 11/17/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When Pearl falls mysteriously ill, the task force is dragged back into the corruption of New York’s first casino development. Bell tries to keep rumors from swirling when an important decision must be made. TV-14

Of these three…

We do tend to think that SVU is, by far, the most important show of the bunch. Whatever happens here is going to set the stage for Kelli Giddish’s exit, which is going to happen in December. We’re certainly not ready for that, but we haven’t been the entirety of the season. No matter what happens here, we just hope that it honors the character and what we’ve seen from her over the course of her time on-screen.

