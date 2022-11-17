Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The cast speaks out!

How much does Michael Rainey Jr. and the cast know about a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date? We know that this is something that a lot of people have wondered for a good while. Given that the cast and crew work on the show for months, there is this understandable assumption that they know so much more about it than anyone else — even if that is not actually the case.

With this in mind, we’re happy to bring you the latest from Rainey and his co-star Gianni Paolo…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

In a new edition of their podcast The Crew Has It, the two actors make it abundantly clear that they don’t have any idea when the show is coming back. They note that 50 Cent has seen the whole season, and they absolutely think it’s going to be a great (and crazy) ride for everyone who checks it out. Yet, this is a reminder that it is the folks at Starz who ultimately determine things like a premiere date, and as much as we’d love the cast to get some sort of advance knowledge on what’s coming, that doesn’t always turn out to be the case.

Judging from where we are right now in the year, it is pretty easy right now to assume that Ghost season 3 is not going to be coming at some point this year. There’s just not enough time left to promote it, especially when you think about all of the major holidays that are around the bend here. With BMF season 2 premiering in January (we’re just waiting on a specific date), a lot of internet scuttlebutt is that the Power sequel won’t be coming until March. However, that has not been confirmed, and it’s always possible that Starz will opt to bring it back sooner and air both it and BMF at a similar time of the year. We just want some confirmation before the end of the year about a date — is that too much to ask?

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What are you most excited for when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3, regardless of when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







