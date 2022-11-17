Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 8 & more

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Given that this show is an absolute delight every single chance we have to see it, of course we want to see more!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with some bad news: Despite having a decent run of episodes as of late, the comedy is now in the midst of a brief hiatus. You are going to have a chance to see it return in December, but that’s a pretty long waits away, no? Next week is Thanksgiving and even on December 1, the plan is to have it be off the air.

So what can we say about the long-term future here at the moment? According to The Futon Critic, the December 8 return of the series (a.k.a. season 2 episode 8) is going to be titled “The Liquor License.” Following that, the show will air a one-hour holiday special on the 15th. That’s something that has been out there for a good while already, and it may be one of our most-anticipated TV events of the holiday season. We really like it when network shows go all-out to do something special this time of year, knowing that this is something that viewers could revisit for many years to come. We had a great holiday special enter the pantheon last year thanks to Ted Lasso. Why not go ahead and add another good one to the mix now?

Hopefully, we’ll have more details about both of these upcoming episodes over the next week or so. Because they are airing somewhat on an island separate from a lot of other shows on the air, we really hope that they each do have an ample opportunity to shine. Also, why not keep the fantastic ratings momentum going that we’ve seen for most of the season so far?

