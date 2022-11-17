The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7 spoilers: Another blindside?

There are a few different things we can say in advance of The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7, but we should start things off with a scheduling note. Despite next week being the day before Thanksgiving, you are going to see the show back on the air! It will still be in the same timeslot, and there’s also going to be a lot of drama featuring some of the players.

Who is at the center of the action? At this point, it has to be Michele & Jay, who have put some pretty huge targets on their backs as of late. They’ve not only done well in the individual challenges, but they’ve also tried to target some people to almost no avail. Jordan & Aneesa could be coming after them moving forward; heck, Jordan made a promise that he would get revenge over what happened with him and Aneesa having to battle Laurel & Jack.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming up in this episode, be sure to check out the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7 synopsis below:

The political game intensifies as a web of deception causes problems for one crafty player. Brainpower and endurance is put to the test at the “Peaking Blinders” challenge. A blindside leads to a shocking elimination round.

Who is the favorite to win at this point?

It’s still so early that it’s hard to pin any one person or team down, but there are also some competitors at this point who just feel destined to make it to the final. Bananas & Nany are going to be here for a long time, so go ahead and pencil them in. Jordan & Aneesa easily could be, as well, after getting through what they just did in a pretty darn dominating fashion.

