Walker: Independence season 1 episode 8 return date hopes

If you are curious to learn the Walker: Independence season 1 episode 8 return date at The CW, rest assured, we are very much happy to help.

With that being said, we do unfortunately have to kick off this piece with some bad news: You shouldn’t expect the next all-new installment to be anytime soon. What’s going on here? It’s not that complicated to figure out, given that next week is Thanksgiving and traditionally, most major networks steer clear of programming on that day. You can’t be surprised that The CW would do the same, especially in the aftermath of a major shake-up with Nexstar Media Group becoming the new owners. These are the same people who aren’t extending Independence beyond its initial 13-episode order, and that does make us a little bit concerned over the future.

(With this in mind, this is where we advise you to make sure you either watch future episodes live or do so shortly after the fact; this is the best way to ensure that we get something more down the road.)

At the time of this writing, there is no confirmed return date for the series, but it is reasonable to assume that you can see it back at some point in early 2023. At that point, we’ll see the remainder of the run potentially play out. There’s going to be action, drama, and just about everything else you would expect from this show.

By the end of the season…

We honestly just hope that there is closure. In general, we’re hoping that the remainder of the CW schedule operates similarly to what we’ve seen in the past year. We don’t want any fan bases to be left behind in the event there is some flurry of cancellations; let’s just hope for some sort of satisfying endgame here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker: Independence season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

