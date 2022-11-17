Survivor 43 episode 10 preview: Will Jesse, Cody be split up?

Next week on Survivor 43 episode 10, we are of course ready to see the game hit some more gears. Why shouldn’t we at this point? There are only eight people left at this point, which means that there is more or less nowhere to hide. Everyone has to play hard. This is the part of the game where you start to build that compelling resume!

So what do the remaining players do from here? We do think that the exit of James in particular is one that is going to have a seismic impact on the rest of the game. Everyone’s eyes will be opened in a way that they weren’t before, given that this IS a time to make some of the biggest moves possible.

For Jesse and Cody, these two could have almost nowhere to hide (though they do have a lot of power thanks to advantages). Jesse has been arguably the most dominant player this season, as he’s been aware of almost every move in the game and has other people to do some of his bidding. Cody, meanwhile, is a huge physical threat. The idea of splitting these two up will be entertained, and don’t be shocked if it happens.

As for some of the other players left, we consider Owen and Cassidy right now to be the darkhorse contenders. Both of them have fought pretty hard and even when they haven’t gotten what they wanted, they didn’t give up. This makes the two of them pretty interesting threats as we get into the next phase of the game. We are, of course, anticipating that there is going to be some Tribal coming up where everyone dumps all of the idols at once; once we get to that point, would you make a bold prediction for what’s going to happen. We wouldn’t!

