Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 return date for Hilary Swank, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want to know the Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 return date. How can you not? The Hilary Swank drama has been built on the premise that it is accelerating each and every episode when it comes to tension. We know that we are building towards some big stuff, and it is largely a matter when we’re going to see the culmination of it all.

The unfortunate reality for the time being is that after what you see tonight, the show is going on its biggest break of the season by far. To date, the only hiatus it had was a brief, one-week chance to catch its breath as ABC aired Reasonable Doubt itself to give that show so sampling. Now, Alaska Daily is going to be off until Thursday, February 23.

Why take a new show off the air for so long? On paper, you could see this and say that it is an enormous and dangerous risk. However, we also recognize that there is a certain bit of method to the madness. If you are the network, you want to keep this show attached to some other shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 as long as you can, and both of those shows are already on hiatus until we get around to late February. It makes no sense to separate this lineup for at least the time being.

Hopefully, this break will also give some more people a chance to check out the first six episodes and decide if they want to keep going. This is a series that has steadily lost viewers in the live+same-day ratings ever since it first came out and at some point, it needs to find a way in order to reverse that trend.

