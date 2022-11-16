The Blacklist season 10: When could we learn long-term future?

Is The Blacklist season 10 going to be the final season on NBC? This question has been out there for some time, and we’d love to be able to say we are close to an answer.

With this being said, we do think there is a good chance we will know by the time the show comes back on the air on Sunday, February 26; all we have to do is look the past for some precedent here.

Earlier this year, the James Spader drama received a formal renewal for season 10 on February 22. Meanwhile, in January 2021 the show was renewed for a season 9. The timing of these orders is significant, since NBC and Sony need to give the writers enough lead-up to give this show a proper farewell whenever we are at the end of the road. You don’t want a series finale to be rushed, especially after a solid decade.

Is it possible that the writers and producers behind the scenes already know if season 10 is the end or not? In theory sure, but they could also be planning ahead for both scenarios. They write episodes a good stretch of time before they film, let alone when they air. That’s why there is a specific timeline that needs to be met here, and we feel reasonably confident when we say that one way or another, we’ll know what the future could hold by early March at the latest.

Of course, we’ve said already that we’ll be with this show so long as there are still good stories to tell. If that is the case for a season 11, we’d be all for it happening.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10?

Do you think we could be learning about its long-term future before too much longer? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

